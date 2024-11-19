Villanova to hire Oregon’s Eric Roedl, a ‘Nova grad, as its new athletic director

The search for a new athletic director at Villanova appears to be over.

The school is set to hire Eric Roedl, the University of Oregon’s deputy athletic director, as its new AD, a source told The Inquirer on Tuesday, confirming an ESPN report that said Villanova was targeting Roedl.

Advertisement

Villanova has yet to make the hire official.

Roedl is a 1997 graduate of Villanova, where he co-captained the tennis team. He has worked at Oregon since 2012 and has served as the deputy athletic director and chief operating officer since 2016. His duties at Oregon included assisting the AD with overseeing operations of the school’s 20-sport, $145 million athletic program. Roedl, according to his biography page on Oregon’s website, “has oversight responsibility for business/financial operations, strategic and financial planning, human resources, contracts, information technology, and equipment operations.”

Before Oregon, Roedl spent eight-plus years at Temple in various roles, including a stint as deputy AD and administrator for the football, men’s basketball, and baseball programs.

Roedl’s hire ends a search that started in late August when Mark Jackson left Villanova to become the new AD at Northwestern University.

The hire comes at a critical time when the university is still figuring out where it fits into the grand scheme of the ever-changing world of college athletics. Meanwhile, its flagship program, the men’s basketball team, has been trending in the wrong direction under Kyle Neptune in the two-plus seasons since he replaced Jay Wright.

Roedl’s immediate focus will likely be evaluating the basketball program considering its vitality to the health of the rest of the athletic department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.