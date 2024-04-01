Villanova holds off Penn State to reach the WBIT’s championship game

Villanova held off a frenzied comeback attempt by Penn State on Monday to earn a 58-53 victory in the semifinals of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Nittany Lions (22-13) didn’t make it easy for the Wildcats.

Villanova held a 26-24 halftime lead and headed into the final quarter up by 43-33. Villanova extend the margin to 45-33 before Penn State crawled its way back with a 10-0 scoring run, making it a one-possession game with just under 4½ minutes to go.

Junior Lucy Olsen ended ‘Nova’s scoring drought by draining a three-pointer with 4 minutes, 4 seconds remaining. Villanova (22-12) reestablished an eight-point lead, which Penn State clawed back into again, pulling within 51-49 on two Ashley Owusu free throws with 1:05 left.

From there it was a matter of Villanova running out the clock to reach the championship game.

Christina Dalce made two free throws and Olsen added three more down the stretch. Kaitlyn Orihel sealed it with two more foul shots with 3 seconds remaining.

Textbook defense

Defense wins championships. Or at the very least, it gets you to the championship.

The Wildcats held Penn State to 27 points below its season average as the Lions shot just 29.1% from the field and 36.4% from deep. Villanova also had seven steals and tied a season high for blocks with 11.

However, Penn State’s Leilani Kapinus posed a problem for the Wildcats as she ended the afternoon with a double-double, grabbing 13 boards and scoring 18 points, including 7-for-8 from the foul line.

Kapinus’ teammates followed suit as the Lions went 94.4% from the foul line, compared to the Wildcats’ underwhelming 68.4% (13-for-19).

Share the wealth

On the offensive end, Wildcats put points on the board as they shot 38.5% from the field and 27.8% from behind the arc.

Olsen scored 21 points, grabbed six boards, dished out six assists, and had four steals. Orihel tallied 13 points and grabbed five rebounds, while senior Bella Runyan chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds.

It was Olsen who made the difference. The Big East’s most improved player was on the court for all 40 minutes.

Up next

Villanova will take on the winner of Illinois and Washington State for the championship at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (ESPNU).