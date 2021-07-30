Four Villanova men’s basketball players — guard Chris Arcidiacono and forwards Eric Dixon, Trey Patterson, and Brandon Slater — make up the roster for the USA 3x3 men’s team that will participate in the 2021 FIBA 3x3 under-23 Nations League next week in Voiron, France.

The team will make its final three stops in the tournament on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, competing in the Europe-America conference of the Nations League. Training camp began Thursday in Philadelphia.

Two Wildcats have previous USA Basketball experience. Dixon, an Abington High School graduate, took part in the 2019 USA under-19 World Cup team training camp, the 2018 USA under-U17 World Cup team training camp, the 2017 USA Men’s Junior National team October minicamp, and the 2017 USA under-16 National team training camp.

Patterson, of Somerset, N.J., attended the 2021 USA under-19 World Cup team training camp last month.

Teams from 26 national federations registered both men’s and women’s 3x3 squads for the Nations League, with teams aligned in five conferences — Europe-America, Europe 1, Europe 2, Africa, and Asia.

Slater is entering his fourth season in the Wildcats’ program, and it is the third season for Dixon and Arcidiacono. Patterson entered Villanova in January after graduating early from high school.