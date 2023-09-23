Villanova runs all over No. 17 Rhode Island for first conference win

If there was any belief that Villanova was still licking its wounds from a big loss last week to FBS-level foe Central Florida, those fears were alleviated on Saturday.

The Wildcats ran all over Rhode Island, 35-9, on a rainy afternoon at Villanova Stadium, turning a bounce-back game into a statement as the No. 25 ranked Wildcats, left no doubt against the No. 17 ranked Rams, improving to 3-1 (1-0 Coastal Athletic Association) on the season and giving head coach Mark Ferrante a good gauge on his team, who earlier this week said:

“This weekend will be a good barometer to see how good we are….or how good we can be.”

What we saw

Villanova chose to keep the game on the ground, given the wet conditions and the fact that they have a quarterback in graduate Connor Watkins who can find the gaps in coverage. He made Saturday a field day (literally) as Watkins led the Wildcats with 113 yards on 10 carries including a 23-yard first-quarter scamper, one of his three rushing TDs on the afternoon. Watkins also threw for 166 yards on 8 of 14 passing.

TD Ayo-Durojaiye and DeeWil Barlee, who arguably have the best names in local college football at the moment, also added two scores with Ayo-Durojaiye hitting a hole for a 63-yard scamper just minutes into the third quarter to put the Wildcats up, 35-3.

Rhode Island (2-2, 2-1 CAA) found it difficult to find a rhythm offensively, as the Wildcats defense put the clamps on their run game. The Rams accounted for just 60 yards rushing. Rhode Island quarterback Kasim Hill finished with 175 yards on 14 of 26 passing and an interception.

Breakthrough play

It was less a breakthrough and more the defining stamp, but Villanova cornerback Jalen Goodman was the recipient of Hill’s fourth-quarter interception, returning it 81 yards to Rhode Island’s 33-yard line. Goodman sliced through oncoming defenders and if not for tiring towards the end, might’ve given the Wildcats a defensive TD on the day as well.

Next up

Villanova’s next two games are on the road against conference opponents. First up, is a trip to New York State to face Albany next Saturday (3:30 p.m., FloSports), followed by North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C., on Oct. 7 (4 p.m., FloSports).