Delco native Ava Franz brings the ‘competitive fire’ into another postseason run for Villanova softball

In her four years on the softball field for Villanova, senior shortstop Ava Franz has experienced the sport from many points of view.

She’s rotated positions throughout her college career, from third base to second to shortstop. But she’s also navigated the emotional highs and lows of competing for one of the top softball programs in the Big East.

“[Franz] has played almost every infield position,” Villanova head coach Bridget Orchard said. “She can do a little bit of everything, and her competitive fire helps too. People feed off her energy because she’s very loud and emotional and gets revved up.”

Franz is leading the Wildcats on the plate this season, batting .367 with a team-high 42 RBIs. Her career slugging percentage of .596 ranks fourth in program history. The All-Big East honoree also paced the team in last season’s historic run to an NCAA regional final.

“I’ve probably been called intense,” Franz said. “But I’ve really focused on just having fun this year, and just having experience has helped me be more calm.”

While four years of college softball has taught Franz to control her emotions on the field, her newfound “calm” doesn’t mean she’s any less passionate of a player. The energy she exudes will be crucial for Villanova (24-23-1, 12-9 Big East entering Wednesday) in the postseason, whether she’s clamoring from the dugout or smacking high-fives with her teammates after a home run.

Embracing Delco roots

Franz, a Chichester High School graduate, takes pride in her Delaware County upbringing.

She committed to Villanova as a sophomore in high school. Franz also played basketball and soccer at Chichester, but she envisioned playing collegiate softball close to her hometown of Aston early on.

“Staying local was a huge part of the decision in where I went for college,” Franz said.

Franz’s family has been central to her softball journey. Her father, Michael, was her coach until high school. After every game, Franz calls her grandfather, who she says helps put her reactions in the moment into perspective, especially under the pressure of her senior campaign.

“I can’t even put into words what it means to look up in the stands and see that my aunt and uncle, my cousins, and my grandparents are at the game,” Franz said. “My parents literally have not missed a single game.”

New leaders

Villanova’s upperclassmen entered the 2025 season tasked with maintaining last year’s high standards without the core of graduated players who previously led the way. This season, they’re outnumbered by underclassmen without the same foundation of experience.

As the team’s only fifth-year player, first baseman Brooklyn Ostrowski looks to Franz to help rally the team around defending the Big East title.

“Ava is very much a leader by example,” Ostrowski said. “When she speaks, everyone listens, and she’s a straight-up gritty player. It’s awesome to see her take this team on her back.”

In the critical games ahead, Franz’s powerful bat and passion for the game make her an asset for Villanova.

“Usually, when people get that emotional, it’s hard for them to perform,” Ostrowski said. “But it’s almost like she thrives off of it, which is so insane to me. It’s so unique to watch.”

Going out strong

While the Wildcats started at No. 1 in the Big East preseason poll, they currently are fourth and have significant competition ahead. But they also have a major advantage this time: Villanova will be hosting the Big East championship from May 7-10.

As the playoffs approach, Franz has proven her ability to deliver in crucial moments. Her 32 career home runs are the third-most in program history. On March 15, she crushed a walk-off home run to seal a memorable 10-inning victory over Creighton.

“She’s had multiple walk-off home runs, game-winning hits, and key situations,” Orchard said. “She finds herself in the moment that we need it.”

A nonconference game at Lehigh on Wednesday and final series against Providence (22-25, 11-10) starting Friday wraps up the regular season. As the defending conference champions, the Wildcats will enter the Big East championship facing significant challenges — circumstances in which the team will need Franz the most.

“I just want to be known as someone just willing to do whatever to get the team to win,” Franz said. “I’ve always had that drive to want to play, and those clutch moments where I was able to win for my team is really how I want to be known.”