On April 24, for the second time in graduate student Paige Rauch’s Villanova career, she held the opposition hitless, no-hitting the Providence Friars to complete a three-game sweep.

The win not only resulted in a key Big East series victory, but also capped off a 12th consecutive win for the surging Wildcats, the third-longest winning streak in program history. Villanova, 28-20 (15-5) have now won 14 of its last 15 games overall.

But if not for a change to Rauch’s mindset pregame, she may not have made program history.

“Pitching the bookends of the series is always tough the second time around,” said Rauch, “but we also had a stomach bug going around that made our pitching staff thin. I knew that I had to go deep into this game one way or another, which actually made me pitch much more aggressively.”

This could be seen in the boxscore, as Rauch only struck out four batters and walked one in a 92-pitch outing. This was dramatically different than her first career no-hitter, on Feb. 15, 2020 against Florida Atlantic, when she fanned 13 and threw 111 pitches.

Rauch’s no-no put an explanation point on a series shutout for the pitching staff against Providence, marking the first time in program history that Villanova held an opponent without a run over a three-game series.

If that was not enough, Rauch also had her fingerprints all over the box score with her bat, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored

Rauch contributing in both the circle and the box is nothing new. The Windsor, New York native is the Wildcats’ best starting pitcher, leading the team’s starters in wins (14), earned run average (2.48) and strikeouts (140) in a team-high 124 ⅓ innings. At the dish, Rauch is no slouch either, hitting .301 with a team-best 10 home runs and 31 RBIs.

“I think that I would be bored if I was just a pitcher who doesn’t hit,” says Rauch. “That really gave me the motivation to work hard with my swing so that I could be in the lineup early in my career.”

Before becoming a two-way star for the Wildcats, Rauch excelled under current Villanova coach Bridget Orchard with the Fordham Rams. In 2018, she took home the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year award and earned first team all-conference honors.

“I had a really great group of girls at Fordham that just made me comfortable,” said Rauch. “But when I finally made that jump to Division I after high school, I realized that they were not joking about the speed of the game being different.”

Rauch transferred to Villanova after her freshman year, following Orchard to Philadelphia, and quickly proved that the step up in competition was not too much for her. In her first season with the Wildcats, Rauch won Big East Player of the Year, leading the entire NCAA in slugging percentage (.935) and setting a program single-season record with 18 home runs.

Even though Rauch had received conference accolades with the Rams, she knew that she needed to “break down” her swing after her freshman year, to take her game to the next level.

“[Assistant] Coach Gabby [Luety] worked so hard touching up my mechanics,” said Rauch, “no one realizes how long it takes to transform a swing like that.”

The results have led to record-breaking seasons both for Rauch and the Villanova program as a whole. Rauch was named both the Big East Player of the Year (for the second time) and Pitcher of the Year in 2021, and earned third-team All-American honors. Villanova, meanwhile, is 108-72 since Orchard took over and won the program’s first-ever Big East Championship in 2021.

After a 14-19 start to the season, Rauch and the Wildcats have won 14 of their last 15 games and are focused on retaining their Big East title. The Wildcats could also still win the conference’s regular season title. Villanova are currently two games behind Connecticut but open up a three-game series against the Huskies on Friday at 3 p.m in Storrs.

“I think UConn is going to be a great test ahead of the Big East tournament,” said Rauch. “We just have to make sure that the mental and physical aspects are together to put us in the best position to repeat that Big East championship.”

The Big East tournament is scheduled to begin May 12.