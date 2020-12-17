Games come off 2020-21 schedules so quickly, it’s all barely even written in pencil. Villanova had been trying like crazy to get in its scheduled game with Virginia. Jay Wright had said before the season that he and Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett were both working hard on it. Fox got on board for this Saturday night, putting it on its big network in prime time, alternate programming against a lot of big football games. Madison Square Garden was willing to open its doors, even without fans.