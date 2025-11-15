Villanova football ends its time in the CAA with a thrilling overtime win over Stony Brook

Villanova’s 30-27 overtime win over Stony Brook on Saturday was crucial in more ways than one.

Most importantly, the game was Villanova’s final contest as a member of the Coastal Athletic Association. No. 10 Villanova (8-2, 7-1 CAA) is second in the conference entering the last week of the regular season.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t be prouder of this team and the resilience they’ve shown throughout the whole year,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said.

It was the 100th career game for Ferrante, in his ninth year leading the program and 39th year overall with the Wildcats. They also extended their FCS-best home winning streak a 21-games.

The Wildcats had those storylines in mind as they stormed the field at Villanova Stadium following graduate quarterback Pat McQuaide’s 17-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Antonio Johnson in overtime.

Villanova will leave the CAA next season to join another FCS conference, the Patriot League.

“We started [in the Yankee Conference, the CAA’s predecessor] in ’88 … that’s a long history with the same league, but things change,” Ferrante said. “I’m glad we’re able to finish the relationship that we had with CAA on a positive note.”

First-half standoff

The Wildcats quickly got on the board, thanks to a 37-yard touchdown catch by freshman wide receiver Braden Reed, which capped a five-play, 37-yard drive. The Seawolves responded almost immediately as wide receiver Jayce Freeman broke through the Villanova defense, running 64 yards to the end zone.

The Wildcats then added a 39-yard field goal from graduate kicker Jack Barnum to push ahead, 10-7, with 3 minutes, 57 seconds left in the first quarter. That score stood for the rest of the first half.

» READ MORE: Villanova men's basketball flashed its offensive potential with a record-breaking barrage

Meanwhile, Villanova’s defense held down Stony Brook after the initial blunder, forcing the visitors to punt on their next six consecutive possessions.

Graduate linebacker Shane Hartzell led the defense, finishing with 10 tackles and a half-sack. Junior linebacker Turner Inge also contributed four tackles and 1½ sacks.

Backfield adjustments

Villanova was missing leading rusher David Avit because of a knee injury he sustained last Saturday against Towson. The Wildcats instead leaned on two other sophomore running backs, Ja’briel Mace and Isaiah Ragland, to handle the ground attack.

Ragland led the way with 97 rushing yards, followed by Mace with 68.

“[Ragland and Mace] are both very resilient, strong in the weight room and strong on the field,” Ferrante said. “And [the running backs are] a very unselfish room. [Avit] was probably cheering as loud on the sideline when those guys were having success as he is when he’s on the field himself. It’s really good to see that room coming together. … You never know which one of them is going to have the hot hand.”

» READ MORE: Villanova’s Ja’Briel Mace hears from Brian Westbrook after breaking his record

Villanova’s offense pushed through early frustrations, often self-inflicted. In a second-quarter drive disrupted by multiple Villanova miscues, what would have been a 55-yard touchdown run by Mace was nullified by a holding penalty.

Late in the third quarter, the Wildcats’ offense picked up in response to a Stony Brook touchdown that put them in a 14-10 hole. Ragland advanced Villanova 32 yards downfield in four consecutive carries, and McQuaide added back-to-back quarterback keepers to give the Wildcats the ball at the Stony Brook 28. Graduate wide receiver Luke Colella reeled in a 10-yard touchdown pass to retake the lead in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.

But it wouldn’t last.

Overtime thriller

Stony Brook retook the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run, but, after a Villanova turnover on downs, senior defensive back Christian Sapp recovered a Stony Brook fumble to put the Wildcats back in possession.

The Wildcats again found themselves in a fourth-down situation, but they were able to convert thanks to a 22-yard catch by graduate wide receiver Lucas Kopecky. Colella finished the job with a 21-yard touchdown catch with 2:49 left, but a Stony Brook field goal in the final minute of regulation tied it at 24 and sent the game into overtime.

The Seawolves had possession first and kicked a 44-yard field goal to push ahead.

Following a fumbled snap that sent Villanova back 11 yards, McQuaide connected with Mace and Kopecky on 6- and 15-yard passes to advance to Stony Brook’s 17-yard line. He then found Johnson in the end zone to seal the win.

“[Johnson] is just a weapon for us,” McQuaide said. “I think each game, when you look at our wins, we have different guys that show up and make plays. Today was his day, and it’s a testament to what he’s done in practice.”

McQuaide completed 18 of 30 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns, while succumbing four sacks. Stony Brook redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Boyd threw for 278 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-33 passing.

Up next

Next Saturday, Villanova will host Sacred Heart in a nonconference matchup to finish the regular-season schedule (1 p.m., FloSports).

After that, the Wildcats will learn on Nov. 23 whether they’ve earned a bid to the FCS playoffs.