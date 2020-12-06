So far, Villanova has started three guards, and all three guards — Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, and Caleb Daniels — have long ago proved to be upper-level college guards. It’s not exactly breaking news to say these are smart guards. It’s fair to wonder, however, if playing all three together, as savvy as they all play the game, is the way to get through 40 minutes. This isn’t a collective group that is always going to break you down off the dribble for easy baskets, and it has given up drives at the other end. So Villanova might not be gaining the full advantage of playing smaller, since they’re not trying to play quicker.