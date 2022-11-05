Villanova (5-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) appeared to be moving in the right direction after two needed CAA wins. But Towson proved to be too much for the Wildcats as they fell 27-3 on the road.

In the first half both teams saw offensive struggles with the Tigers holding a 10-3 lead at halftime . Villanova found its only points of the day on a 17-play first drive that resulted in a field goal.

Before the half, the Wildcats recorded three punts and an interception, never running more than five plays in a single drive, while Towson’s Keegan Vaughan missed two field goals.

The second half was no different for the Wildcats. Towson, however, found an offensive rhythm with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter that gave them some insurance for the win.

Villanova quarterback Connor Watkins struggled in the air, completing just 7-of-21 passes , with one interception. Watkins was missing his top receiver Jaaron Hayek, who was out after he suffered an injury from last week’s contest against Hampton.

Saturday’s afternoon loss, likely puts the ‘Cats out of FCS playoff contention, landing them seventh in the conference.

What we saw

The Wildcats have struggled to defend the run all season. While they had improved over the last two games, holding Albany to 57-rushing yards and Hampton to 26, the Tigers posed a tougher challenge, as they finished the game with 267-rushing yards.

With a struggling defense , Villanova has relied heavily on its offense for success in the past . And with a Towson defense that ranks near to last in the CAA for opponents’ total offense , the Wildcats anticipated on taking advantage . However Villanova, who averages nearly 31-points per game, was held to just three points and 150-total yards.

Standout Performance

For Towson, receiver D’Ago Hunter had an impressive outing on special teams. The redshirt senior leads the CAA with two touchdowns on kick returns, and today he added another off a punt with a 77-yard return .

Next Opponent

The Wildcats continue on the road, as they’ll visit William & Mary (8-1, 5-1 CAA) on Nov. 12. (1 p.m., FloSports).