Villanova men’s basketball to host UCLA on Dec. 9
The Wildcats will take on one of college basketball's most storied teams in December.
The basketball showdown between Villanova and UCLA is now set.
It will be an early Christmas treat for hoop fans as the two squads will meet up Dec. 9 at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Wildcats are going into their second season under coach Kyle Neptune, who compiled a 17-17 record and lost in the first round of the NIT tournament.
Last season, UCLA won the Pac-12 regular season title and made it to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. In November, the Bruins beat the Wildcats 86-77 in Los Angeles to start the home-and-home series.
