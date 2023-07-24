Villanova men’s basketball to host UCLA on Dec. 9

The basketball showdown between Villanova and UCLA is now set.

It will be an early Christmas treat for hoop fans as the two squads will meet up Dec. 9 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Wildcats are going into their second season under coach Kyle Neptune, who compiled a 17-17 record and lost in the first round of the NIT tournament.

Last season, UCLA won the Pac-12 regular season title and made it to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. In November, the Bruins beat the Wildcats 86-77 in Los Angeles to start the home-and-home series.

