Villanova defeats VCU in first round of the WBIT, will host Virginia next

What happens when you pair a No. 16 seed in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament against a No. 1 seed that has the fourth-leading scorer in the nation?

The answer is simple: The top seed will advance.

That’s exactly what Villanova (19-12) and junior Lucy Olsen proved in its first-round game against Virginia Commonwealth in this innaugural WBIT. The Wildcats defeated the Rams, 75-60, at the Finneran Pavilion.

“She leads the Big East for a reason,” VCU head coach Beth O’Boyle said postgame. “One of the things you talk about is how many different ways a player can score, and [Olsen] is a three level scorer.”

In the first half alone, Olsen, an honorable mention all-American guard, scored 16 points in 16 minutes, finishing with a game high 29 points.

Don’t overlook the underdog

The Wildcats secured a spot in the tournament’s second round, but that doesn’t mean the Rams (26-6) didn’t put up a fight.

After trading baskets in the first quarter, the Wildcats started to gain traction in the second quarter, taking a 32-22 lead with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining.

But the Rams had no intention of heading into the locker room down double-digits. VCU clawed its way back to trail by just four at the half.

That trend continued for a mere four minutes of the second half until the Wildcats finally found their groove, taking a 64-48 lead into the fourth quarter. From there, it was smooth sailing for Villanova.

“We have to come out a little tougher in the first quarter and in the first half,” Olsen said. “But I’m proud of how we adjusted, how we stayed together as a team and didn’t get frazzled when things weren’t going our way.”

All Roads Lead Home

Everyone loves home-court advantage, and Villanova took that advantage to heart.

With a small, yet mighty crowd at the Finn, the Wildcats secured their 11th home win of the 2023-24 season.

“Even having a home game in March is amazing,” senior Maddie Burke said. “Having the support of all of our families being here and all the fans is tremendous. We want to just keep it up [on] Sunday.”

Villanova did just that.

The Wildcats shot 52% from the field compared to its season average 40.4%.

Villanova also showed off from behind the arc, shooting 37% on the night. The Wildcats shot 28.8% as a team from three this season.

Besides Olsen, two Wildcats scored in double figures, including junior Zanai Jones, who poured in 11 points and grabbed four boards.

Bench Mob

With Villanova’s top three scorers in Olsen, Dalce, and Webber each picking up two fouls just 12 minutes into the game, Dillon turned to her bench.

Junior guard Kaitlyn Orihel was among those who stepped up, contributing seven points in 27 minutes of play. Freshman Brynn McCurry also subbed into the game in the first quarter to play a career high 15 minutes while contributing five assists while on the floor.

“She’s a selfless player,” Dillon said of McCurry. “She really loves the game, and as she continues to gain confidence and experience, good things happen.”

Burke also chipped in with eight points and six rebounds of her own.

Up Next

Villanova advances to play No. 4 Virginia (16-15) at the Finn on Sunday, at a time to be determined. The Cavaliers defeated High Point, 81-59, in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia lost in the first round of the ACC Tournament to Wake Forest, 58-55.