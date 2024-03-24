Villanova advances in the WBIT as Lucy Olsen scores 30 points

Villanova defeated Virginia, 73-55, Sunday in the second round of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament at the Finneran Pavilion, but there was something off about the win.

Perhaps it was because Villanova freshman Maddie Webber was sidelined with a lower body injury. Maybe it was the 14-person student section. The Wildcats may have missed the Big Dance, but Villanova’s women’s basketball team is here to stay — it’s just a matter of who is around to watch it.

It’s Lucy’s land

Lucy Olsen started the game with a three-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer, and from there the game was hers. The honorable mention All-American scored 30 points in the win, her 10th 30-point game this season.

“I just want to do whatever I have to to win,” Olsen said. “Score the ball, dish it out, if I have to score points to win, I’ll score. That’s fun too.”

Olsen ended the first quarter with 14 of Villanova’s 17 points.

“Lucy Olsen is a phenomenal talent and we knew that coming in,” Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “She had her way with us. She’s a great player, she showed up, and she just willed her team to win.”

Olsen made 12 of 23 shots from the field and added four assists. Senior Bella Runyan added 15 points and eight rebounds, while junior Christina Dalce led Villanova with 15 boards. Camryn Taylor and Kymora Johnson scored 12 points each to lead Virginia.

Villanova ended shooting 50% from the field and 38% from behind the arc.

No-shows

Villanova is a basketball school, but the student section was a ghost town. Instead, it was the Wildcats families who brought the energy.

“Every game could be our last,” Olsen said. “We come out hoping to play one more, especially home games. It’s been super fun to have our families and be home.”

Families, friends, and the rest of the fan section combined for 1,315 in attendance.

Exactly one year ago Sunday, Villanova was in Greenville, S.C., where it lost in the Sweet 16. Despite the loss, at least the Wildcats had a fan base to support them. Now, with both the men’s and women’s basketball teams missing the NCAA Tournament, school spirit is low.

“Honestly, it doesn’t matter to us,” junior guard Zanai Jones said. “We play for ourselves and we play for our family. If you’re not there, it’s fine. We’re going to play hard anyway.”

Eyes on the freshmen

There are two freshmen on Villanova’s roster and both of them surprised fans for different reasons.

Weber, who is averaging 7.7 points, spent the game on the end of the bench.

“Unfortunately she went down [in the VCU game],” coach Denise Dillon said. “It’s tough to see and I hate to see a player go out. We need [time] to find out what she’s dealing with.”

The other freshman, Brynn McCurry, scored 10 points and grabbed five boards in 19 minutes.

“I think that experience [of playing in the postseason] carries a lot,” Dillon said. “She understands what we do … and has a tremendous basketball IQ. She’s always thinking pass first for us, and then is there when we need that scoring power as well.”

Up next

Villanova will host St. Joseph’s in a WBIT quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.