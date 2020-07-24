Jordan Longino, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Germantown Academy, announced Thursday night on Twitter that he has made an oral commitment to Villanova for the 2021-22 class.
Longino is ranked 32nd in the nation by 247Sports and No. 40 by Rivals, and is rated at four stars by both recruiting websites. He had offers from more than a dozen schools and said the two schools he probably looked at the closest other than Villanova were Indiana and Virginia.
He said the Wildcats have been recruiting him since his sophomore year, enabling him to build strong relationships with head coach Jay Wright and every member of his staff.
“Villanova was always a school that was probably my No. 1 throughout the whole recruiting process, a dream school for me,” Longino said in a telephone interview. “So once all the coaches saw me play and I got to know them, it really was a no-brainer. The opportunity there was probably the most clear from the jump.”
He said he liked the family atmosphere within the program, and also Wright’s success in developing guards.
“He’s had Kyle Lowry all the way down to Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson,” he said. “Guards like that are guys I look up to. I hope I have as successful a career as they did. I’m really just looking to go there and hoping that he can develop me into maxing my talent out and develop me into the great player I think I can be.”
He said he feels his game is similar to that of DiVincenzo because of his shooting ability and skill set.
“He can play the 1 or the 2,” he said. “At the defensive end, he can guard multiple positions around the perimeter. I think I can step into his old role. If Coach Wright needs me to handle the ball, if he needs me to come off screens, if he needs me to guard a 3 or a 2 or even a 1, I think I can do that.”
Longino, who lives in Doylestown, was voted Pennsylvania Class 4A player of the year last season when he averaged 22.4 points per game. The two-time All-State player finished the season with 1,562 career points and has his sights set on the school record of 1,702 points held by former Villanova great Alvin Williams.
Longino is the third Class of 2021 player to commit to Villanova, joining small forward Trey Patterson of Rutgers Prep in New Jersey and center Nnanna Njoku of Sanford School in Delaware.
Longino’s father, Eric, played college basketball at Illinois-Chicago and Southern Methodist. His brother, Evan-Eric, the No. 2 all-time leading scorer in GA history, is a redshirt junior at Kutztown.