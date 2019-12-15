Jay Wright teams have been known for their ability to shoot three-pointers. This team can fill it up as well, but that’s not how it will reach its ceiling. Whenever Villanova got the ball inside, there was success. The problem was the Wildcats relied much more on threes. They finished 27-for-57 (47.4%) from the field, including 10-of-31 (32.3%) from three. The Wildcats shot 65.4% on their two-point attempts.