Villanova will join North Carolina, Purdue, and Tennessee as the four teams participating in the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament to be held Nov. 20-21 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The Wildcats will take on Tennessee in one of the games on Nov. 20, with North Carolina playing Purdue in the other contest. The consolation and championship games will be held the next day.

Villanova, which finished 18-7 last season and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, played the first four games of its 2020-21 season in the bubble at Mohegan Sun.

“We could not have been more impressed with every facet of the operation,” head coach Jay Wright said in the Basketball Hall of Fame release announcing the tournament. “We are very excited about the prospect of returning there this November to participate in the Tip-Off Classic with three outstanding teams.”

» READ MORE: Villanova softball pitcher/slugger Paige Rauch leads Wildcats to first NCAA Tournament | Mike Jensen