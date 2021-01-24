The process of Villanova finding its efficiency at both ends of the court continued Saturday against Providence, a big and physical team that you really don’t delight in playing against in normal times, never mind in your second game after a 27-day COVID-induced layoff.
After a clunky first half, the third-ranked Wildcats settled in for the final 20 minutes, ratcheted up the defense, found the open man and generally made life difficult for the Friars in running away to a 71-56 Big East victory at Finneran Pavilion.
The Wildcats (10-1, 5-0 Big East), winners of eight straight, placed four players in double figures led by guards Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore with 15 points each. Gillespie dished out six assists, all in the second half, and Moore contributed five.
The Friars (8-7, 4-5), playing their fourth consecutive road game, were getting the better of the defensive slugfest that was the first half. The Wildcats made just 5 of their first 25 shots, trailed by eight at one point, and their seven turnovers were just one below their per-game average.
But life brightened for the Cats in the second half, and not just because the start of the period was delayed because of sunlight filtering through a window and shining right on the court, an event that forced a work crew to tape over the opening.
The offense flowed, with the Wildcats shooting 48.5% and passing out assists on 14 of their 16 baskets with one turnover. The defense harassed, with Villanova forcing nine turnovers and scoring 13 points off the miscues. David Duke, the Friars’ leading scorer, was held to two points on 1-of-7 shooting, and finished the game with 10.
“In the first half, we just couldn’t score,” Nova coach Jay Wright said. “I was pleased with our patience and not getting frustrated with their great defense and just continuing to play through it and play good defense on our own. I think that’s what the game came down to. I think we were getting confidence from getting stops defensively.”
Gillespie said the defensive success was attributable in large part to Moore’s defense on Duke and the defense of 6-foot-10 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on 6-10 Nate Watson, who had 12 points.
“In the second half, we were able to get good looks at the rim and guys were doing a great job of finding other guys when their defense collapsed,” he said. “It all started on the defensive end. Jeremiah did an amazing job on Watson, moving on him just trying to do whatever he could to keep it out of his hands. Justin did an amazing job on David.”
Maybe Gillespie’s biggest offensive play came at the end of the first half. After the Friars’ Alyn Breed was fouled on a three-point attempt with 4.7 seconds left and made all three free throws, Gillespie took a pass from Moore and drained a three to make it 27-24 at the break.
“We made a mistake and fouled a three-point shooter which was kind of demoralizing,” Wright said. “Collin hitting that shot and going back in down three, actually we were feeling fortunate to be honest with you. So I think we came out in the second half feeling pretty good.”
The Wildcats took the lead for good with a 6-0 run early in the second half. After Providence got to within one, Moore and Gillespie sparked an 11-0 run to make it 50-38 with 10:11 to play. The lead remained at double digits for the rest of the game, reaching 18 with two minutes left.
“I was getting in the lane trying to make plays,” Moore said. “We were being aggressive. I was taking my shot when it’s there, finding my teammates. Of course, my teammates were there to encourage me and keep it going.”