Villanova’s game scheduled for Jan. 15 at Connecticut has been postponed by the Big East, the fourth contest to be delayed since the men’s basketball program paused team activities last Monday because of positive COVID-19 tests affecting two players.
The Wildcats also were to play Marquette at Finneran Pavilion on Friday and Xavier on Jan. 13 in Cincinnati. They had a game last Tuesday at DePaul also postponed. None of the four games postponed during this current pause has been rescheduled.
Villanova’s next scheduled game is Jan. 19 at home against Seton Hall. That would mark the Cats’ first contest in 27 days, or since they defeated Marquette on Dec. 23.