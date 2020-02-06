INDIANAPOLIS— Villanova and Butler, two of the best defensive teams in the Big East, put on their scoring shoes Wednesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse, trading offensive bursts for most of the game.
The No. 10 Wildcats battled the entire second half, twice recovering from 10-point deficits to tie the game, but the Bulldogs’ Kamar Baldwin dealt the visitors the final blow, draining a three-point basket at the buzzer for a 79-76 victory over the Cats, who lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Villanova (17-5, 7-3 Big East) went without a field goal for 5 1/2 minutes and fell behind 68-58 on Baldwin’s three-point basket that capped a 12-2 run. Saddiq Bey broke the drought with a three-point basket and the Wildcats kept chipping away until Bey hit back-to-back threes, the second of which tied the game at 76 with 24.7 seconds to play.
The 19th-ranked Bulldogs (18-5, 6-4) went without a timeout and put the ball in the hands of Baldwin, their top scorer, who was guarded by Bey. Baldwin faked a drive and stepped back for a three-point shot that swished through with the clock showing 0.0, and an official review ruled the basket good.
The inside defense of the Wildcats was no match for the Bulldogs, who scored in the paint at will in the second half. Their first 10 baskets were mostly layups and dunks, and one short jumper in the paint. The secret weapon was Bryce Golden, who hit 9 of his 12 shots for a career-high 18 points. Butler finished with 42 points in the paint.
For the Wildcats, it was the one-two punch of Bey (29 points) and Collin Gillespie (season-high 28), who combined for eight of Villanova’s nine three-pointers. Villanova’s last five baskets were all threes — three by Bey.
The Wildcats trailed 42-38 at halftime and Butler hit four of its first six shots in the second half to increase its margin to 10. A 14-4 run enabled Villanova to tie it at 54-all on Jermaine Samuels’ dunk with 10 minutes remaining. The game was tied again at 56 before Butler's 12-2 run.
With the weather outside alternating between rain and freezing rain, 92-year-old Hinkle sprung a leak with 13:02 left in the first half, necessitating a delay of about 15 minutes. Two brave workmen who climbed into the rafters stopped the dripping.