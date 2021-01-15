Forward Trey Patterson, one of four players in Villanova’s next freshman class, will enroll at the university for the start of the spring semester on Jan. 25 and will be added to the roster, coach Jay Wright announced Friday.
The 6-foot-7 Patterson graduated recently from Rutgers (N.J.) Prep. He averaged 19.7 points during the 2019-20 season and is currently ranked No. 33 in the ESPN top 100.
“We’re really excited that Trey has decided to join us for the spring semester,” Wright said in a statement. “He’s an outstanding student who made graduating early a priority so that he could be with us. Trey’s a talented player and bringing him on board will help our team immediately.”