According to Monday’s schedule release, Villanova returns to the Pavilion for a Dec. 30 matchup against St. John’s. The Cats, who tied with Creighton and Seton Hall for the Big East regular-season championship last season, meet the Bluejays on Feb. 13 at Omaha and March 3 at the Pavilion. They will play the Pirates 11 days apart – Jan. 19 at the Pavilion and Jan. 30 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.