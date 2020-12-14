Villanova is scheduled to play its final 16 Big East games from Dec. 30 until the end of the regular season on March 6 under a plan released Monday by the conference.
The Wildcats, who are ranked No. 7 this week in the Associated Press Top 25, had four games scheduled before Christmas. They defeated Georgetown, 76-63, last Friday but Monday night’s home opener against DePaul at Finneran Pavilion was postponed because of COVID-related issues in the Blue Demons’ program.
Villanova is scheduled to play Butler at the Pavilion Wednesday night and then travel one week later for a Dec. 23 contest at Marquette.
According to Monday’s schedule release, Villanova returns to the Pavilion for a Dec. 30 matchup against St. John’s. The Cats, who tied with Creighton and Seton Hall for the Big East regular-season championship last season, meet the Bluejays on Feb. 13 at Omaha and March 3 at the Pavilion. They will play the Pirates 11 days apart – Jan. 19 at the Pavilion and Jan. 30 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Villanova also will renew its Big East rivalry this season with Connecticut, first on the road Jan. 15 and then hosting the Huskies on Feb. 20.
The Wildcats’ regular season ends March 6 at Providence. They also must make up the home game against DePaul. The Big East said there are dates set aside in February for possible rescheduled contests.
Villanova has no games scheduled to be played at Wells Fargo Center.