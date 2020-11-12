“We have created our own version of a bubble on campus where our guys are really isolated and we’ve got to leave it up to the honor system,” he said. “I’m really proud of these guys and so far, so good. We’re tested three times a week, so we know every time those tests come back, we could be shut down at any time. So it’s always in the back of your mind. It’s a totally different mindset than any of us have ever had.”