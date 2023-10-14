Villanova football runs all over Elon for its second-straight victory

Villanova’s bye week is about to feel really, really good.

On a rainy and chilly Saturday, the Wildcats blanked visiting Elon, 21-0, for its third win in four games — and its second against a conference opponent.

The weather was a factor for both teams, as there were only eight completions on the day. Villanova (5-2, 3-1 Coastal Athletic Association) quarterback Connor Watkins went just 3-of-10 for 36 yards, but it didn’t matter with the Wildcats rushing for 440 yards.

What we saw

Villanova took control from the start. The Wildcats’ first two drives resulted in touchdowns, with all of the production coming on the ground. Watkins didn’t throw his first pass until a third-and-8 play early in the second quarter.

After the offense stalled for a bit, Villanova extended its lead on its first drive of the second half with a one-yard touchdown run by TD Ayo-Durojaiye, his third score of the game. It marked the first time in Ayo-Durojaiye’s career he scored multiple touchdowns in a game.

Running back Isaiah Ragland finished as Villanova’s leading rusher with 126 yards, followed by Watkins (125 yards), Jalen Jackson (83) and Ayo-Durojaiye (78).

“You never anticipate having the success like we had today,” said Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante postgame. “Like I said, a lot of those were some open field tackles that our guys either ran through or caused them to miss. But I don’t think it’s ever predictable to think you’re going to go in and rush for that many yards no matter who you’re playing. But it was great to see.”

Advertisement

Villanova’s defense was elite Saturday, holding Elon (3-4, 3-1) to just 99 total yards. The Wildcats also held the ball for over 40 minutes and had 26 first downs compared to Elon’s five. It was the first time Villanova shut out an opponent since a 2021 game — against Elon.

“Our guys are flying to the football,” Ferrante said. “We rotate a lot of guys. We’re staying healthy, relatively, on that side of the ball… Our defense is staying together, and they are playing pretty fast and pretty physical. So as long as we are gap sound and playing fundamentally sound, I think the speed and aggression makes up for some things.”

» READ MORE: Meet Peter Weaver, the best Villanova athlete you probably haven’t heard of

Breakthrough play

Already leading 7-0 in the first quarter, Ferrante elected to keep his offense on the field for fourth-and-1 at the 50. He drew up a run play for Ayo-Durojaiye, who ran for his second touchdown of the game, putting the Wildcats ahead by two scores.

The touchdown drive came after Elon went for it on fourth-and-2 on Villanova’s 41 but failed to convert.

Next opponent

The Wildcats have a bye next week before returning to play on Oct. 28 (2 p.m., FloSports) against Stony Brook. The Seawolves are currently 0-5 and play Fordham this Saturday and New Hampshire next Saturday.