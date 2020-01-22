Villanova will be one of the participants in the 2020 Empire Classic, to be held Nov. 19 and 20 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The tournament, which benefits the Wounded Warrior Project, also has Michigan, Baylor and North Carolina State joining the Wildcats in the championship rounds. All four teams also will host a pair of regional-round games on campus before playing the games in New York.
Villanova lost this season to Baylor, 87-78, in the championship game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Bears are ranked No. 1 in the nation this week.
The Wildcats will be making their third appearance in the Empire Classic, having also competed in 2002 and 2012.