Villanova looks to keep its momentum rolling with a road test against Albany

Villanova had little gauge on its own ability after three games. Its fourth was its first true test — and it passed with flying colors.

The Wildcats opened conference play with a dominant Family Weekend win over then-No. 17 Rhode Island, 35-9. They’ll face Albany (2-2, 0-0 Coastal Athletic Association) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FloSports), a program it has historically dominated. No. 16 Villanova (3-1, 1-0 CAA) is 5-1 against the Great Danes in six all-time meetings.

Scouting Albany

Albany is .500, but its record comes with a caveat: both of its losses came to FBS programs. The Great Danes lost, 21-17, to Marshall, then one week later traveled nearly 5,000 miles and lost, 31-20, to Hawaii. They’ve been tied or ahead at halftime in all four games.

Despite the losses, Albany’s defense has held up. The Great Danes rank third in the CAA in total defense, allowing 307.8 yards per game, and second in scoring, averaging 20.5 points allowed. They lead the league in sacks with 16.

“Those four guys up front are really getting after people and doing a good job,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. “We’re gonna have our hands full.”

The offense hasn’t been as potent. Sophomore quarterback Reese Poffenbarger, in his second season as the starter, has thrown for more than 200 yards once this fall. He completed 32.3% of his passes against Hawaii and 43.5% against Morgan State. He does have three rushing touchdowns, including a 54-yard carry against Marshall and a 41-yard run against Hawaii.

Keys to victory

Success for Villanova is simple. When the Wildcats run the ball effectively, they win. When they don’t, they lose. In three wins, Villanova has averaged 241 rushing yards per game. In its loss, it ran for 84.

To do this, the Wildcats will need to restrict Albany defensive lineman Anton Juncaj’s impact. The senior leads the FCS with seven sacks this year, and he’s been a large reason why the Great Danes have the CAA’s second-best rush defense.

On defense, the Wildcats will look to keep Poffenbarger in the pocket. Both of his rushing touchdowns came on read-option plays, where he faked a handoff and ran the opposite way as the defense converged on the running back. If they keep him contained, Albany’s offensive struggles will continue.

Travels and tribulations

Like Villanova, Albany played through Tropical Storm Ophelia last week. For Great Danes head coach Greg Gattuso, it was another challenge in a chaotic September.

“It’s been a crazy month for us, with 13,000 miles in travel and three away games, night games, and all the different things,” Gattuso said. “Add in a tropical storm, it just seemed like it fit the narrative a little bit.”

Saturday’s matchup will be Albany’s first home game since Aug. 26.

Looking ahead

Next Saturday, the Wildcats will travel south to face North Carolina A&T (0-3, 0-1 CAA) in Greensboro, N.C. (4 p.m., FloSports). It will be the first meeting between the two schools, as the Aggies officially joined the CAA on July 1.