Villanova is riding the high of a season-opening win right into its next matchup against Colgate

Last Thursday’s 24–17 victory over Youngstown State isn’t the only confidence boost Villanova has coming out of week No. 1.

The Wildcats earned the No. 5 slot in the FCS poll going into their second matchup, climbing up from sixth. A road contest against Colgate (0–1) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+) will give the Villanova squad another chance to start the season strongly before moving on to CAA conference competition.

Defense using experience to its advantage

Much of Villanova’s defensive strength will flow from the leadership of veteran linebackers. Graduate Brendan Bell, junior Shane Hartzell and senior Richie Kimmel each contributed double-digits in tackles in the season opener.

Kimmel’s standout performance, including a decisive fourth-quarter interception, which earned him CAA Defensive Player of the Week honors. He also recorded a career-high 10 tackles against Youngstown State.

“Although [Kimmel] hasn’t been a longtime starter, he’s been in the program for a long time, so he knows what he needs to do,” head coach Mark Ferrante said following the win. “He took advantage of opportunities on the field, pounced on that fumble recovery, and had really nice hands on that interception that sealed the game.”

New faces ignite the offense

Rookie running backs hope to silence concerns about the position’s status, which was vacated by three graduate stars: TD Ayo-Durojaiye, DeeWill Barlee, and Jalen Jackson. Isaiah Ragland is one key player filling in the role. Ragland appeared in just four games last season before redshirting, including one in which he earned CAA Rookie of the Week.

Maintaining freshman eligibility in 2024, he received the accolade for a second time this week. Ragland rushed for 65 yards and registered his first career touchdown against Youngstown State.

True freshman David Avit’s solid performance also caught Ferrante’s attention as a player to develop this season. Avit ran for 42 yards on just five carries.

Ragland and Avit’s development will be bolstered by the expertise of sixth-year quarterback Connor Watkins. On Saturday, the formidable Watkins will look to repeat his noteworthy performance against Colgate in 2023.

In the 42–19 rout of the Raiders last season, Watkins threw for a career-first 310 yards on 8-of-11 passing. He also set six new school records, including passing efficiency (369.5), total offense, and average yards per play (17.17).

Raiders searching for their first win

The unranked Colgate gave up its first game of the season in a narrow 17–14 loss to Maine. Saturday’s contest will be the Raiders’ home opener.

Villanova dominates the all-time series against Colgate, 5–1. The ‘Cats also saw the Raiders in their second game last season, sending them home with a 42–19 defeat on Sep. 9, 2023.

The Wildcats return to Villanova Stadium on Sept. 14 to open conference play against Towson, and move into the more challenging part of the schedule. Also on the horizon is this season’s FBS matchup, a road test against Maryland on Sept. 21.

