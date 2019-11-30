The Wildcats’ defense is getting healthy. Linebacker Drew Wiley will return Saturday to help shore up a defense that gave up more than 500 yards last Saturday against Delaware. Defensive back Julian Williams is also healthier, according to Ferrante. Although the Lions are seventh in the FCS in scoring, there is a common theme in their losses. The Lions are 1-4 when they score 34 or less. They are 6-0 when scoring 35 or more. The Wildcats have held nine-of-12 opponents under 35 points.