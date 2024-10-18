Here are three things to watch on Saturday when No. 5 Villanova takes on CAA foe Maine

Midway through the regular season, No. 5 Villanova found the confidence boost that it needed going into last weekend’s bye.

In a 42-24 defeat of Stony Brook on Oct. 5, the Wildcats (5–1, 2–0 CAA) had their strongest offensive showing yet, fueled largely by freshman running back David Avit, who scored four touchdowns.

Now, Villanova heads out on the road to face Maine (3–3, 1–2 CAA) on Saturday (1 p.m., FloFootball).

The goal? Keep its unbeaten conference record intact. The Wildcats are currently tied with Rhode Island for second in the CAA, while Maine stands at 11th.

The Wildcats have had plenty of extra time to prepare for the Black Bears, as the bye week coincided with Villanova’s weeklong fall break.

Watkins improving in the passing game

Avit and redshirt freshman running back Isiah Ragland are the sources of Villanova’s threatening run game.

Avit took charge with Ragland out against Stony Brook due to an injury. Avit’s four touchdowns, 183 rushing yards, and 13 carries earned him national attention as FCS Freshman of the Week. Jumping to 463 total yards and 61 carries this season, Avit surpassed Ragland as Villanova’s leader in rushing.

Meanwhile, working with an almost entirely new set of wide receivers has continued to be a challenge for graduate quarterback Connor Watkins. So far, Watkins is averaging 139.8 passing yards and 43.2 rushing yards per game.

“Timing is still a work in progress, offensively,” Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante said on Monday.

Junior Jaylan Sanchez is the lone returner among Villanova’s starting wide receivers. Graduate transfer Devin Smith leads the team in receiving with 242 total yards and three touchdowns. Sanchez is second with 196 total receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Against Stony Brook, Watkins successfully used more of his passing options aside from the dependable duo of Sanchez and Smith. Graduate Lucas Kopecky — who joined the roster after four years playing lacrosse for Villanova — scored his first career touchdown on a 26-yard pass, his only reception of the game.

Villanova continues to minimize mistakes

Winning the turnover battle has been pivotal to Villanova’s success this season.

The Wildcats have allowed an average of just 13.4 points against FCS teams and have also forced 10 turnovers this season. Offensively, Watkins continues to protect the ball, not giving up a turnover yet this season.

Boding well too has been a defensive roster full of seasoned players. During his press conference on Monday, Ferrante noted that redshirt junior linebacker Shane Hartzell is currently the youngest member of the starting 11.

Hartzell was one of three linebackers to reach double-digits in tackles against Stony Brook, along with graduate Brendan Bell and senior Richie Kimmel.

“We’re hoping to play an error-free game while still working on timing on offense and stopping the run on defense,” Ferrante said.

Meeting Maine

Villanova last traveled to Maine on Oct. 1, 2022, returning to the Main Line with a 45–20 win. The teams did not face off last season,

Maine comes off a 44–21 loss on Oct. 12 to Delaware (6–0, 3–0 CAA), which is ranked first in the conference and set to become an FBS program in 2025. The Black Bears are led by new graduate quarterback Carter Peevy, a transfer from Mercer, who averages 189.8 passing yards and 11.3 rushing yards per game.

Following Saturday’s game, the Wildcats close out October welcoming CAA foe New Hampshire to Villanova Stadium on Oct. 26 (3:30 p.m., FloFootball).

