Villanova coach Jay Wright announced a number of moves to his staff Friday, elevating George Halcovage to associate head coach and Dwayne Anderson from director of basketball operations to assistant coach.

The changes were made following the departure of associate head coach Kyle Neptune to Fordham as the Rams’ head coach.

Halcovage joined the Wildcats’ staff as a graduate assistant in 2008 after playing basketball for Babson College. He held the positions of video coordinator and director of basketball operations before becoming an assistant coach in 2017.

Anderson, who moves up to the coaching staff with Halcovage and former Villanova teammate Mike Nardi, was a captain on the 2008-09 NCAA Final Four team, and then played professional basketball in Europe. He spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Penn State, and returned to the Wildcats in 2018 as basketball operations director.

Wright also announced that Joey Flannery, a two-time NABC Division III player of the year at Babson, will succeed Anderson as director of basketball operations. He came to the Wildcats as a graduate assistant in 2018 and assisted Anderson in his job last season.

“George, Dwayne, and Joey have all played integral rolls on our staff,” Wright said in a statement. “Each one of them has earned greater responsibility within our program.”