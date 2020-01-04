Marquette was disappointed over its 92-75 loss to Creighton in its previous game and came out hot, pushing Villanova back on its heels from the outset. But there’s something about the Wildcats that gets them going, especially here. When asked what he thought of the “improvement” in the Golden Eagles defense, Wright responded, “People play us a little different, they come with good energy. I’ve really never seen them not to be a good defensive team.”