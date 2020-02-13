Jay Wright on guarding Howard: “We wanted to play him as a team without giving too much up on the other guys. [Sacar] Anim and [Koby] McEwen are really dynamic scorers also. We just wanted to guard him as a team. I thought [Robinson-Earl] did an amazing job early in ball screens helping and trapping him, keeping him in front of him. We did a decent job in the second half. Right at the end, I think we were afraid to foul him.”