Villanova received a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament Saturday in the annual televised preliminary bracket reveal listing the current top 16 teams according to the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee.
The Wildcats were ranked No. 12 overall by the committee, making them the last of the 3 seeds, and assigned to the West region. Under that scenario, they would advance to the regional semifinals in Los Angeles if they were to win their first two games.
Seton Hall, the Cats’ opponent Saturday, was named No. 11 overall and the No. 3 seed in the South region.
“I think all of that exposure is great for the sport,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said Thursday during the Big East coaches’ call. “I think we’re in competition with the NBA for viewers and everything we do to highlight that is important. It doesn’t really mean anything to the teams but it’s great for the fans.”
The Big East and the ACC each had three teams in the bracket. Seven other conferences had at least one team in the field of 16.
The bracket reveal, in its fourth year, is intended to provide a preview of the selection process. Selection Sunday will be held March 15.
The committee selected Baylor (South), Kansas (Midwest), Gonzaga (West) and San Diego State (East) as the No. 1 seeds in each of the four regions. Duke led the teams seeded second in each region, a group that included Dayton, Louisville and West Virginia.
Villanova and Seton Hall were joined as No. 3 seeds by Maryland and Florida State. The remainder of the projected field consisted of Auburn, Oregon, Butler and Michigan State as 4 seeds.