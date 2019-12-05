Villanova scored 11 straight points from the end of the first half into the start of the second to take its largest lead, 41-30, but the Quakers (5-4, 1-1) came back and hung around for a while. The Villanova margin varied between 2 and 4 points for six minutes. But Moore hit three baskets, one of them resulting in a three-point play, and Gillespie went 6-of-6 in the final 1:17.