Their best stretch of offense would follow, a 12-3 run that gave them their first lead, 15-14, on Bey’s three with 8 minutes, 12 seconds to play. However, the Cats would score just three points the rest of the half, and the Friars (17-12, 10-6) knocked down five of their last eight shots, including a pair of three-pointers by Pipkins, to take a 30-18 halftime lead.