A flash of optimism came Villanova’s way before the start of Saturday’s game against Providence. Point guard Colin Gillespie decided he was well enough to play three days after suffering a deep thigh bruise against St. John’s.
But the flash burned out quickly as the 12th-ranked Wildcats were unable to make shots with any consistency for much of the game. They found their stride offensively late in the second half in rallying from a 14-point deficit but came up short, 58-54, to the Friars and saw their five-game winning streak snapped.
In losing their third straight game at Wells Fargo Center, the Wildcats (22-7, 11-5) trailed 30-18 at halftime and by 14 early in the second half but poor shooting by the Friars (17-12, 10-6) got them back in the game.
Providence was held to one field goal for a period of 10 minutes, 50 seconds. An 11-3 run capped by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s three-point basket cut the Cats’ deficit to two, 46-44, with 3:51 remaining. Two minutes later, Robinson-Earl dunked the tip of Gillespie’s missed shot to make it a two-point game once again at 48-46.
But the comeback fizzled out. The Friars scored six of the next seven points to increase their advantage to seven and captured the victory.
Gillespie could be seen wincing at times but gutted out 37 minutes and scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats. Villanova was hurt when Saddiq Bey, the team’s leading scorer, fouled out with 6:51 to play after scoring 11 points. Robinson-Earl contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Luwane Pipkins was outstanding for the Friars, scoring 27 points, including 11 of his team’s final 15. Maliek White added 15 for the visitors.
Providence sjhot just 26.1% in the second half but won the game at the free-throw line, making 15 of 18 in the half and 19 of 25 in the game. Villanova, a 77.7% free-throw shooting team coming into the game, was only 9 of 18.
The Wildcats led for only 65 seconds in the game. They were outscored 10-1 at the start and went nine possessions before scoring their first basket, by Gillespie, a little more than 6 minutes into the game.
Their best stretch of offense would follow, a 12-3 run that gave them their first lead, 15-14, on Bey’s three with 8 minutes, 12 seconds to play. However, the Cats would score just three points the rest of the half, and the Friars (17-12, 10-6) knocked down five of their last eight shots, including a pair of three-pointers by Pipkins, to take a 30-18 halftime lead.