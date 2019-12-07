It might not be polite to call the Villanova-St. Joseph’s game the “Holy War” anymore, but the teams played as spirited a game Saturday as any seen in the old days when these duels were played at the Palestra.
The 23rd-ranked Wildcats led by 17 in the first half, but the Hawks whittled down the margin to when it became a one-possession game with less than five minutes to play. But the visitors dug in on defense in the closing stages and defeated St. Joseph’s, 78-66, before a deafening crowd at Hagan Arena.
Ryan Daly keyed the Hawks’ comeback with 22 of his 32 points in the second half. His two free throws with 4 minutes, 8 seconds to play cut the deficit to three, 65-62. But St. Joe’s (2-8, 0-1 Big 5) managed just four points – two driving baskets by Daly – the rest of the way, and the Wildcats (7-2, 3-0) got six points from Saddiq Bey and five from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to seal the victory.
The Wildcats took control in the first half with a 12-0 run as Collin Gillespie accounted for six of the points, and Justin Moore’s reverse layup put ‘Nova up 29-14 with 5:58 left in the half. The Cats’ margin increased to 17, 37-20, on Jermaine Samuels’ three-point basket with 2:58 left, and the halftime score was 41-25.
Bey led the Wildcats with 22 points 9 rebounds, and Gillespie, who sat out all but the final 43.6 seconds in foul trouble, added 20. Daly was the only player in double figures for the Hawks.
Only four players scored for the Wildcats in the first half, and three of them – Gillespie, Samuels and Bey – accounted for 37 of the 41. Robinson-Earl, their No. 3 scorer with a 13.0-point average, took one shot in 16 minutes and did not score. He finished with seven points and eight rebounds.
The Wildcats shot just 42% in the second half but sank 14-of-15 free throws, including 7-of-7 down the stretch. The Hawks shot 38.5% for the game.