Ryan Daly keyed the Hawks’ comeback with 22 of his 32 points in the second half. His two free throws with 4 minutes, 8 seconds to play cut the deficit to three, 65-62. But St. Joe’s (2-8, 0-1 Big 5) managed just four points – two driving baskets by Daly – the rest of the way, and the Wildcats (7-2, 3-0) got six points from Saddiq Bey and five from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to seal the victory.