Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Zable Stadium, Williamsburg, Va.
TV/radio: FloFootball; ESPN-AM (610)
Records: Villanova, 4-0 overall, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association; William & Mary, 2-3 overall, 0-1 Colonial Athletic Association
Coaches: Villanova, Mark Ferrante (15-12, third season); William & Mary, Mike London (career 64-64, William & Mary 2-3, first season)
Last meeting: Nov. 10, 2018, William & Mary, 24-17
Series: William & Mary leads, 18-15-1
While most of Villanova’s offensive success has come on the ground this season, quarterback Daniel Smith has been reliable in the passing game, with 978 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 80-of-142 attempts. Against a William & Mary defense that allows an average of 236.8 passing yards per game, expect Smith to test the Tribe’s outmatched secondary with deep balls to leading wide receivers Changa Hodge and Jaaron Hayek.
It’s hard to know what to expect from a William & Mary offense that utilizes two quarterbacks interchangeably. Senior Kilton Anderson has completed 23-of-48 passes for 421 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while freshman Hollis Mathis is 28-of-52 with 367 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Anderson threw the majority of passes in the last two games, but Hollis, the team’s second-leading rusher with 269 yards and three touchdowns on 57 tries, is a dual-threat when he takes the field. Against a stout Villanova run defense that holds opponents to an average of 89.2 rushing yards per game, the Tribe may have to throw early into a ball-hawking Wildcat secondary.