It’s hard to know what to expect from a William & Mary offense that utilizes two quarterbacks interchangeably. Senior Kilton Anderson has completed 23-of-48 passes for 421 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while freshman Hollis Mathis is 28-of-52 with 367 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Anderson threw the majority of passes in the last two games, but Hollis, the team’s second-leading rusher with 269 yards and three touchdowns on 57 tries, is a dual-threat when he takes the field. Against a stout Villanova run defense that holds opponents to an average of 89.2 rushing yards per game, the Tribe may have to throw early into a ball-hawking Wildcat secondary.