Philly native Denae Carter announces her basketball commitment to Villanova

Philly native and former Mississippi State forward Denae Carter lasted just six days in the NCAA’s transfer portal before announcing a return to the area to play for Villanova.

Carter announced her commitment via Twitter on Thursday. A junior-to-be, the 6-foot player from St. Basil Academy will join a Villanova team that ended this past season with a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament and a No. 10 ranking in the AP top 25.

“My time at Mississippi State has been one to remember, still I know the best is yet to come,” Carter said in her statement announcing her intent to enter the portal.

Carter was part of a Bulldogs team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to No. 3 Notre Dame. Carter averaged 5.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in her two seasons with the Bulldogs.

