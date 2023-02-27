Villanova climbs to No. 11 in AP women’s basketball poll

After picking up wins against DePaul and Providence last week, Villanova moved up to No. 11 in the Associated Press women’s basketball poll, tying the highest ranking in program history.

The Wildcats were also ranked No. 11 in the final polls of 2003 and 1982.

This is also the 13th week that Villanova has been ranked this season, tying the 1982-83 single-season program record.

Villanova entered the poll at No. 25 after the first week. The Wildcats maintained their ranking until Week 6 when they dropped out after picking up their third loss of the season against Iowa State. Villanova remained outside of the Top 25 for the next three weeks before reentering in Week 10. Since then, Villanova has steadily climbed despite two losses to UConn.

The Wildcats have also been ranked in both the NCAA’s early top 16 reveals -- No. 15 in the first and No. 14 in the second. If the Wildcats can maintain a top 16 seed, they will host the first two rounds of March Madness, March 17-20.

Going into their final regular-season game Monday at Seton Hall (7 p.m., FS1), the Wildcats are 25-5, including 16-3 in conference play. All five of Villanova’s losses have come against ranked opponents, and the ‘Cats have lost just two of their last 16.

After Monday’s matchup with the Pirates, Villanova will have four days off before playing in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday (7 p.m., FS2). The Cats are locked into the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 7 DePaul vs. No. 10 Providence.