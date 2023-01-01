Following a nail-biting two-point victory over Marquette last week, Villanova’s women came out hot on Sunday in Cincinnati. Led by senior Maddy Siegrist’s 35-point performance, the Wildcats dominated in every area as they cruised to a 77-49 Big East win over Xavier.

Statistical leaders

Siegrist led Villanova (12-3, 3-1 Big East) with 35 points and five rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. Junior Bella Runyan joined Siegrist in double figures, finishing with 10 points, while senior Brooke Mullin was a perfect 3-of-3 from the field for eight points to go along with six assists.

Sophomores Christina Dalce and Lucy Olsen did not have their best scoring performances, but each contributed in other ways as Dalce finished with 10 rebounds and four blocks while Olsen added eight assists and six rebounds.

Senior Courtney Prenger paced Xavier (7-7, 0-5) with 12 points to go along with two blocks and three steals, while junior Makayla Scarlett added 10 points.

What we saw

Villanova started the game on a 13-0 run, immediately putting the Musketeers on their heels. This run set the tone and got the Wildcats offense flowing early, something that they have struggled with at times this season.

This was the most balanced effort that Villanova has seen so far, with all but two players scoring at least one basket, and six with at least six points.

For the first three quarters, Xavier was unable to find an answer for Villanova’s offense as the Wildcats were able to get any open look they wanted. However, in the fourth, Xavier held the Wildcats to just 11 points on 33.3% shooting.

While the Wildcats offense was firing on all cylinders, their defense was even more crucial to the win. Villanova held Xavier to 21 first-half points, and the Musketeers didn’t cross the 30-point mark until the 2-minute, 31-second mark of the third quarter.

Musketeers show fight

Despite trailing by as many as 35 midway through the third quarter, the Musketeers were not going down without a fight. Xavier held the Wildcats scoreless in the fourth until the 5:29 mark, allowing them to cut the lead to 22, but it was too little too late.

Up next

Villanova returns home to host Georgetown (8-6, 1-4). The Hoyas are coming off losses to Seton Hall and St. John’s.