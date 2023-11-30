In Villanova’s FCS showdown with Youngstown State, the similarities (and familiarities) overflow

Villanova’s upcoming FCS playoff clash with Youngstown State won’t be the first playoff rodeo against this team for Wildcats head coach Mark Ferrante.

Nor is it his second, or even his third. No, Saturday will be Ferrante’s fourth meeting with the Penguins in the playoffs, following meetings in 1991, 1992 and 1997.

“It’s a memory, but it’s a distant memory,” Ferrante said, smiling.

He was on the sidelines for all three games as Villanova’s offensive line coach. Now, in his seventh year as head coach, Ferrante hopes this game goes better for the Wildcats. Villanova lost the previous three matchups by a combined seven points.

“[We have] fond memories from being in the playoffs and having opportunities to play in those games. However, we didn’t come up on top, so [they’re] kind of bittersweet, so to speak,” Ferrante said. “But that’s a long time ago.”

No. 8 Villanova (9-2, 7-1 CAA) plays the Penguins (8-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley) on Saturday at noon at Villanova Stadium (ESPN+). Youngstown State advanced to the second round by defeating Duquesne, 40-7, while Villanova received a first-round bye. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 1 South Dakota State (11-0, 8-0 Missouri Valley) and Mercer (9-3, 6-2 Southern).

Scouting Youngstown

The Penguins aren’t quite the juggernaut they were in the 1990s under future Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel, but they’re still a formidable opponent.

The team leads the FCS in time of possession, averaging over 35 minutes. It controlled the ball for 42 minutes, 27 seconds in its first-round win. Villanova ranks tenth, keeping the ball for 32 minutes per game.

Villanova and Youngstown State have more similarities than time of possession. Both teams are run-heavy, with the Wildcats racking up 223 rushing yards per game and the Penguins averaging 171. However, both have strong rush defenses, with YSU allowing the seventh-fewest rush yards per game and the Wildcats giving up the 22nd-fewest. Both teams score 32 points per game.

YSU senior quarterback Mitch Davidson completed nearly 71% of his passes for 2,801 yards this season, averaging 233 yards. He threw for over 300 yards in four games, including the playoff win over Duquesne. The 6-foot-4 senior isn’t much of a runner, though he has scored on five quarterback sneaks this season.

His favorite target is senior receiver Bryce Oliver, who broke YSU’s program record for touchdown catches. He has 940 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season and had eight catches for 181 yards and a touchdown last week.

The Penguins use two running backs: senior Tyshon King and senior Dra Rushton. King has rushed for over 1,000 yards this season, including six 100-yard games.

Thankful for Thanksgiving

While Youngstown State prepared for and played Duquesne, Villanova was at home, resting up, getting healthy and enjoying the holiday. Ferrante joked that he hoped his players didn’t just sit around watching TV and eating, but described the break, earned by Villanova’s top-eight seed, as “not only much needed but well deserved.”

“To give [our guys] an opportunity to get some rest was huge,” Ferrante said. “... Hopefully we’ll be a little more fresh coming into the game on Saturday.”

With two strong programs, that rest could be a difference maker. However, Ferrante thinks something else will be the key.

“I think this week, it comes down to who’s going to make the fewest mistakes,” Ferrante said.