Villanova sophomore Saddiq Bey was named Wednesday as Big 5 player of the year in voting by the Big 5 head coaches and selected media.
Villanova took other top honors with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl being named rookie of the year and Jay Wright coach of the year.
Bey was joined on the first team by Villanova teammate Collin Gillespie, AJ Brodeur of Penn, Ryan Daly of St. Joseph’s, and Quinton Rose of Temple.
The second team consisted of David Beatty of La Salle, Devon Goodman of Penn, Nate Pierre-Louis of Temple, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Jermaine Samuels of Villanova.
Temple’s Alani Moore was named most improved player, and Toliver Freeman of St. Joe’s was scholar-athlete of the year.