Villanova volleyball had its best start in 20 years. Now, it’ll keep trying to ‘serve the moment.’

Villanova‘s women’s volleyball team was off to its best start to the season in 20 years. But coach Josh Steinbach said the team didn’t address the historic winning streak until eight victories had gone by.

“We hadn’t even acknowledged that we’d got a win streak going on,” said Steinbach, who has coached the team since 2007. “We said, ‘Let’s just keep getting better.’ Very few teams go through years undefeated, so at some point in time, the streak’s going to end. How we respond to that is going to be the most important thing.”

Villanova’s 8-0 streak made it one of just 12 undefeated teams in the country, marking its most successful campaign since a 10-0 start in 2005.

The early season momentum skidded to a halt with Villanova’s recent trip to South Dakota, its last before Big East play begins on Friday at St. John’s (4-9). The Wildcats (9-2) lost to South Dakota, 3-1, and Drake, 3-0. But they had the response Steinbach was looking for with a 3-2 victory over Wichita State.

“At the end of the day, this is going to be a healthy weekend for us,” Steinbach said Sunday. “We’re still excited about our team as we are. We feel really good about where we are, and we’re excited about where we’re going.”

Coming back stronger

Steinbach thinks one of the Wildcats’ primary strengths is a core made up of returning starters. Last year’s freshmen came back playing stronger, jumping higher, and understanding the game with more experience behind them.

The Wildcats rank fifth nationally in assists per set (13.77) and kills per set (14.7).

But some of the team’s star players haven’t been at Villanova for long. Sophomore middle blocker Campbell McKinnon has emerged as an energetic leader, ranking second on the team in blocks with 36. She also is second in kills, with 137, behind junior outside hitter Abby Harrell, who has 165.

“What Campbell did in the offseason is remarkable,” Steinbach said. “Campbell made technical changes, volleyball changes, over the summer. It doesn’t happen very often without coaching. I’m still kind of astounded by it, and she’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever been around.”

The difference in this year’s roster was most evident in key wins over Notre Dame and Yale, teams that beat Villanova in 2024. For players who remembered last year’s struggles, the nonconference victories provided a major confidence boost.

While the early season energy is promising, Harrell said she has been tasked with reminding her younger teammates to keep the season in perspective.

“It’s the same in the start of the season and the end of the season, you just have to focus on what’s in front of you and serve the moment that you’re in,” Harrell said. “If you focus on what’s happened in the past or what’s coming in the future, you aren’t able to get the most out of that moment. We’re all trying to remind each other of that.”

A sport on the rise

The Wildcats play on campus in the Jake Nevin Field House, built in 1932. At the home opener against Yale on Sept. 5, the bleachers in the historic gym were packed with students and fans.

The energy from the crowd feeds Villanova’s already enthusiastic bench.

“I love the environment when Jake Nevin is packed,” McKinnon said. “Personally, I love meeting the expectations. It’s really fun and good for the sport, and I’m glad that people are recognizing how fun the sport is to watch.”

With two more road trips scheduled, the team looks forward to its “Jam the Jake” match at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 against Butler.

“We do Jam the Jake every year, and we have a big crowd,” Steinbach said. “Volleyball is just popular right now. It’s a sport that is on the move for sure, and the popularity has never been higher. College volleyball in this area is great, and there’s good matches to watch.”