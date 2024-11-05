Wooga Poplar drops double-double in season opener, leads Villanova past Lafayette

Despite a new cast of transfer players, Villanova men’s basketball maintained its identity of finding a spark in the second half as the Wildcats came away with a 75-63 victory over Lafayette on opening night.

Without graduate forward Eric Dixon on the court, Monday was not a true introduction to the 2024–2025 Villanova roster.

Yet the matchup with the Leopards served as an important test for Villanova’s new squad to perform without its indisputable leader. Senior guard and Miami transfer Wooga Poplar set the tone, notching a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Here are some key takeaways from Villanova’s first win of the season.

Filling Dixon’s void

One of the biggest questions going into the game was how the Wildcats would fare without their star player.

Dixon was sidelined on opening night due to a one-game suspension from the NCAA for his participation in a pre-NBA Draft event in April. Freshman forward Matthew Hodge was also out due to pending review of the NCAA eligibility process.

“We literally didn’t even address [Dixon’s absence],” coach Kyle Neptune said postgame. “We knew he was going to be out. We just knew all the guys were going to have to step up.”

As a result, four of Villanova’s starting five — Jhamir Brickus, Tyler Perkins, Poplar, and Enoch Boakye — transferred in this offseason. It also came as no surprise to Neptune that the Wildcats needed time to settle into the new system.

“We adjusted well [at halftime], calmed down a little, and stopped turning the ball over less than we did in the first half,” Neptune said.

Villanova dominated on the backboards, as it finished with a 41-25 rebounding advantage. Other players demonstrated their ability to protect the basket without the help of Dixon, who led the team in rebounds last season. Along with Poplar, Boakye reached double-digits in rebounds, with 11.

Poplar pulls his weight

Poplar quickly emerged as Villanova’s strongest force on offense Monday night.

» READ MORE: Three reasons for optimism, pessimism as Villanova begins its 2024-25 season

Villanova shot 41.38% from the field in the first half then improved to 61.29% in the second. Poplar, though, was consistent throughout the night, leading the team in points. He made 2 of 3 three-pointers, while also notching three steals.

“Wooga Poplar is arguably one of the best shooters we’ve had [at Villanova],” Neptune said.

Underclassmen perform

Freshman Josiah Moseley scored 10 points off the bench. He worked to make the most of his 17 minutes on the court, shooting 5-for-5 and grabbing two rebounds.

“[Moseley] a guy with all his talent and ability, can finish at the rim, can shoot the ball, can make passes,” Neptune said. “But something that gives freshmen issues is understanding concept-wise where you’re supposed to be defensively. I think he did that.”

Sophomore guard Perkins, a transfer from Penn, also contributed 13 points and three assists in the victory.

More ahead

Villanova will host Columbia on Wednesday night (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).