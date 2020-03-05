DeAngelo was the youngest of four growing up in nearby Aston, tagging along with siblings as they played all the sports, then basketball not just in the family but also in the family room, hoops attached to skylights for a miniature full court. Mom had been a four-time all-American running the 5,000 and 10,000 at Kutztown. Dad had played high school hoops and a little bit at Penn State Hazleton. “Peaked in high school,’’ Paul DeAngelo said.