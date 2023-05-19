West Chester beats Grand Valley State, 18-10, in NCAA women’s lacrosse semifinals

West Chester University advanced to the final of the NCAA Division II women’s lacrosse championship Friday with an 18-10 victory over Grand Valley State in Indianapolis.

Lindsay Monigle had five goals and five assists to lead the Golden Rams, who improved to 22-0. Grand Valley State, of Allendale, Mich., fell to 16-5.

Meg O’Donnell and Hannah Stanislawczyk contributed four goals apiece for the winners. Goalie Jessica Gorr made five saves.

Top-seeded West Chester will play the winner of the Friday night semifinal between Florida Southern and Pace for the national title on Sunday at 2 p.m.

West Chester has won the national championship twice (2002, 2008). This was the Rams’ 12th appearance in the Division national semifinals. They are 20-13 all-time in the NCAA Division II tournament.