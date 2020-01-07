Everyone knows it. When playing Villanova, you have to focus on controlling Mary Gedaka and Madison Siegrist. The duo is scoring a combined 38.1 points per game, but no one else averages double figures. That could be changing. Even if it doesn’t, a third weapon might be emerging: senior forward Bridget Herlihy, who had 11-point games against Seton Hall and St. John’s last week. The Wildcats started the week with a blowout loss to Creighton. Gedaka and Siegrist combined for 28 of Villanova’s 42 points in that game, but no one else had more than four. In the two wins, Herlihy joined the duo in double figures. The Wildcats have won the last three games in which she has scored 10 or more points. It’s no secret sauce. It’s just the recipe.