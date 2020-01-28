After three consecutive home wins, the Wildcats found out that life isn’t as glamorous on the other side. Villanova (11-9, 5-4 Big East) dropped games to DePaul and Marquette on the road. Mary Gedaka, Madison Siegrist, and Bridget Herlihy each scored double figures and it still wasn’t enough. The Blue Demons jumped out to a 26-12 advantage in the first quarter, and that was all they needed. The 85 points are the most the Wildcats have allowed this season.