If you didn’t know any better and someone told you Villanova went 2-0 last week, you might have assumed Siegrist and Mary Gedaka dominated the games and led the team in scoring. Well, that was partly true. Those two played well, but it was Herlihy’s performance that sparked the Wildcats’ wins. She scored 13 in the 70-58 win over Penn and tied Gedaka for team-high with 17 points against Georgetown in a 74-53 victory. She now is averaging 7.6 points per game.