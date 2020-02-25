Perretta said it was “like a Disney movie." You couldn’t have written a better script. Villanova (16-11, 10-6 Big East) beat Marquette and DePaul, the top two teams in the Big East. The wins were special because it was Perretta’s final home game after 42 seasons at Villanova. The 76-58 win over DePaul was also Mary Gedaka’s last game in the Pavilion. She scored 17 points in the game and was named the Big East and Big 5 player of the week after averaging 19 points and 5.5 rebounds.