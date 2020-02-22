The Dragons prevailed in overtime by going on a 9-0 burst in the final 41 seconds of the extra session. They’re 5-0 in overtime games this season and have now won 12 straight games.
Drexel is now leading the Colonial Athletic Conference at 12-1 and is 19-6 overall.
The Dragons committed only 9 turnovers and forced William & Mary into 19, scoring 22 points off them.
Sophomore guard Keishana Wasington finished with a team-high 25 points, eight of them came in overtime.
Senior guard Bailey Greenberg followed up with 20 points.
Junior guard Hannah Nihill added nine points and a game-high seven assists.
Drexel will host Elon on Sunday at 2 p.m., looking to push their winning streak to 13.
After a tied first quarter, the Wildcats used a 14-5 push in the second to take control in a conference win over the Golden Eagles.
Villanova improves to 9-6 in the Big East and 15-11 overall.
The Wildcats shot 10-for-27 from three-point range, compared to the Golden Eagles’ 1-for-12 clip.
Junior guard Cameron Onken and senior forward Bridget Herlihy each made three threes. Herlihy finished second on the team with 18 points.
Senior forward Mary Gedaka led all scorers with 21 points.
The Wildcats assisted on 16 of their 24 made field goals.
Villanova will host DePaul on Sunday for Senior Day at 1 p.m.
After losing four straight in January, the Quakers have since righted the ship with six straight wins, including Friday night’s Ivy-League victory against the Big Green.
Penn ups its record to 6-2 in league play and 16-5 overall.
Penn suffocated Dartmouth in the second quarter, only allowing four points.
Junior center Eleah Parker shot 11-of-15 from the field, finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes. She now has five double-doubles in the last eight games.
The Quakers out-rebounded Dartmouth 53-39 and had a 38-10 advantage in points in the paint.
Penn will host Harvard on Saturday at 7 p.m.